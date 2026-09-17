Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 25

There are just over ten days left until the best baseball of the year, but until then, there are still some exciting races for the top spots.

So without further ado, here's the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Milwaukee Brewers (1)

2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (2)

3 – Tampa Bay Rays (4)

4 – Atlanta Braves (3)

5 – New York Yankees (5)

6 – Chicago Cubs (6)

7 – Philadelphia Phillies (7)

8 – Boston Red Sox (8)

9 – San Diego Padres (9)

10 – Arizona Diamondbacks (10)

11 – Chicago White Sox (11)

12 – Cleveland Guardians (14)

13 – Houston Astros (12)

14 – Toronto Blue Jays (13)

The path to the playoffs is complicated. https://t.co/zWhQpeN9Ld https://t.co/oLbockMCPU — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 16, 2026

15 – Texas Rangers (17)

16 – Pittsburgh Pirates (18)

17 – St. Louis Cardinals (15)

18 – Miami Marlins (16)

19 – Baltimore Orioles (19)

20 – Detroit Tigers (23)

21 – Seattle Mariners (20)

22 – Minnesota Twins (21)

23 – New York Mets (25)

Now the players are turning against the fans. Ridiculous. https://t.co/zBbZZ9PEEb https://t.co/GLo1MPgM3U — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 16, 2026

24 – Cincinnati Reds (22)

25 – Washington Nationals (24)

26 – Kansas City Royals (26)

27 – San Francisco Giants (27)

28 – Sacramento Athletics (28)

29 – Los Angeles Angels (30)

30 – Colorado Rockies (29)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.