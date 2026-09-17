Blake Snell Gets Injured Again
Blake Snell joined the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2025 season. After just two starts last year, he was placed on the injured list due to a shoulder injury and ended up missing four months of action. The left-hander then returned to action for nine regular-season starts and pitched an additional 34 innings in the playoffs
The following year, in 2026, Snellzilla began the season on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation that had been bothering him since the previous season.
The 33-year-old was activated in May and made one start before returning to the infirmary and undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. He ultimately missed another three months before returning in August.
And now the Dodgers' starter had to leave yesterday's (Wednesday) game against the Cincinnati Reds after just one inning due to a left groin issue.
Snell pitched a scoreless first inning with one strikeout, but his velocity was already dropping. After the inning, he went to the dugout and walked straight to the locker room.
After the game, he told reporters that he had felt a tightness in his groin during his pregame warm-up and that it was best not to push it. Although he said he should be ready for another start next week, it's also likely that yesterday's outing will be his last of the regular season.
That's because the Dodgers can't afford to lose his services during the postseason in a highly competitive National League.
As our colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois puts it: when Snell pitches, he pitches. In his six starts since returning before Wednesday's game, Snell posted a record of four wins and no losses with a 1.04 earned run average and 46 strikeouts in 34 and two-thirds innings pitched.
The problem is that he's on the sidelines more often than he's on the mound.
- Ouch.
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