Blake Snell Gets Injured Again

Blake Snell joined the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2025 season. After just two starts last year, he was placed on the injured list due to a shoulder injury and ended up missing four months of action. The left-hander then returned to action for nine regular-season starts and pitched an additional 34 innings in the playoffs

The following year, in 2026, Snellzilla began the season on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation that had been bothering him since the previous season.

The 33-year-old was activated in May and made one start before returning to the infirmary and undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. He ultimately missed another three months before returning in August.

And now the Dodgers' starter had to leave yesterday's (Wednesday) game against the Cincinnati Reds after just one inning due to a left groin issue.

Snell pitched a scoreless first inning with one strikeout, but his velocity was already dropping. After the inning, he went to the dugout and walked straight to the locker room.

After the game, he told reporters that he had felt a tightness in his groin during his pregame warm-up and that it was best not to push it. Although he said he should be ready for another start next week, it's also likely that yesterday's outing will be his last of the regular season.

That's because the Dodgers can't afford to lose his services during the postseason in a highly competitive National League.

As our colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois puts it: when Snell pitches, he pitches. In his six starts since returning before Wednesday's game, Snell posted a record of four wins and no losses with a 1.04 earned run average and 46 strikeouts in 34 and two-thirds innings pitched.

The problem is that he's on the sidelines more often than he's on the mound.

PMLB

Ouch.

A bit of miscommunication between Juan Soto, Bo Bichette, and Francisco Lindor handed Christian Encarnacion-Strand a double. “About $1B worth of Mets out in left field, and none of them could pick it up.” (Via: @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/fDlIMKMaKm — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 17, 2026

Justin Turner: Champion in Mexico.

Justin Turner and the Tijuana Toros won the Mexican League championship last night, in front of a crowd of 17,434 in Tijuana.

Turner batted .295 this season, with an .864 OPS.

Our visit to Tijuana earlier this season: https://t.co/AiNtRmlR1S — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) September 16, 2026

Aaron Judge isn't worried.

Judge answers “probably not” when asked whether the minor injury he felt will require testing https://t.co/fopYHbO5tO — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 16, 2026

Again?

PETE ALONSO KEEPS HOMERING IN HIS RETURN TO CITI FIELD!! pic.twitter.com/I8tvJlQTP3 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 16, 2026

What is Shohei Ohtani's injury?

Will Carroll says sources have hinted to him that Shohei Ohtani's neck issue is “something more like a nerve issue.” pic.twitter.com/ikpK5nU9db — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 16, 2026

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