Steve Cohen Fires a Reporter (and Gets Trolled in the Comments)

I said this recently, but Pete Alonso stirred up quite a bit of controversy (unintentionally) on the sidelines of his return to Citi Field this week.

He gave fans a way to send their messages to management, and he let those same fans see which players were truly on their side.

Let's just say Francisco Lindor doesn't have it as easy with the fans here as he did in Cleveland.

But inevitably, this also put pressure on David Stearns, the club's president, who was booed en masse by fans this week.

On that note, David Lennon, a New York-based reporter, told Foul Territory that Stearns hadn't been seen at Citi Field during Pete Alonso's return.

And that's when Steve Cohen himself decided to step in, saying on X that the reporter was wrong: his president was there on Monday.

That's strange. I was in the dugout before the game on Monday with a guy who looked like Stearns. Was it an imposter? — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) September 16, 2026

But what's most important to know is that an owner who runs a struggling team (especially a wealthy one) opens himself up to fan criticism by being active on Twitter.

In the comments under his reply, many fans called for Stearns's head or, at the very least, an apology for the dismal season the Mets had in 2026.

We know the Mets will have a lot of work to do (in a rebuilding process where the chances of success for 2027 are slim) during the upcoming offseason.

And apparently, any opportunity to remind Cohen of this is a good one.

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