Blue Jays: Here’s the Path to the Playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays currently have only a 25.4% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs.

This low percentage is due in part to the fact that the Blue Jays didn't have the series they'd hoped for against the Detroit Tigers earlier this week, having lost the first two games in dismal fashion before winning the final game 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

That victory brought the Jays' record to 76 wins and 77 losses this season, putting them two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final spot in the postseason.

MLB

The Toronto team is currently tied with the Texas Rangers, the team they'll face this weekend. Both teams are one game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles, whom the Blue Jays will take on next week.

The Jays' path to October baseball begins with their upcoming series against the Rangers. Toronto has already lost the head-to-head matchup between the two teams this year after being swept in a four-game series by the Rangers last June. It will therefore be crucial for the Jays to win at least two of the three games in this series to take a one-game lead and avoid being tied at that point.

Next up will be the O's, against whom the Jays already hold a 6-4 record this year. Another win in that series would likely knock Baltimore out of playoff contention.

That would leave only the series against the Cincinnati Reds at Rogers Centre next weekend, with a sweep being the preferred outcome.

If all that were to happen, it would give them a 7-2 record for this stretch and an 83-79 record for the year. However, they'd need a little help from the Guardians and the Chicago White Sox.

The team from the Windy City has a very easy schedule ahead, while Cleveland faces the Boston Red Sox three times. The Guardians lost their annual showdown against the White Sox, which works in the Jays' favor, as they hold the tiebreaker over Cleveland but not over Chicago.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.