MLB in Brief: Aaron Judge on the Injured List | Luis Castillo in the Batting Cage

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Aaron Judge on the Injured List | Luis Castillo in the Batting Cage
Credit: FOX News

Aaron Judge on the injured list

He has a calf injury. Will he be able to play in the playoffs?

Steve Cohen is causing a stir

Not everyone is happy that he was seen applauding Pete Alonso's 300th home run.

The Brett Bateman Effect

He's settling in well in Toronto.

Don't Complain

If Willson Contreras doesn't want to get hit, he should step back. Do you agree?

Agents think so

Bo Bichette could become a free agent.

Luis Castillo in the batter's box

Ouch.

TJ Rumfield Makes a Splash

Nice move by Colorado.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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