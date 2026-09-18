MLB in Brief: Aaron Judge on the Injured List | Luis Castillo in the Batting Cage

Aaron Judge on the injured list

He has a calf injury. Will he be able to play in the playoffs?

The New York Yankees are placing star outfielder Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 18, 2026

Steve Cohen is causing a stir

Not everyone is happy that he was seen applauding Pete Alonso's 300th home run.

Steve Cohen admitted to applauding Pete Alonso's game-tying home run in the ninth inning on Tuesday. “As a coach, if I saw that, it would irk me a little bit,” says @FlavaFraz21. pic.twitter.com/9rlq5iVD2p — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 18, 2026

The Brett Bateman Effect

He's settling in well in Toronto.

Communities in Toronto and South Korea are rallying behind the Jays' rising star who has taken over the everyday leadoff role. https://t.co/PdzHggob42 — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) September 18, 2026

Don't Complain

If Willson Contreras doesn't want to get hit, he should step back. Do you agree?

“There are plenty of guys who stand close to the plate who get hit and complain less than he does.” If Willson Contreras is worried about getting hit, he shouldn't be standing right over the plate, says @ErikKratz31. pic.twitter.com/syptOT04dz — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 18, 2026

Agents think so

Bo Bichette could become a free agent.

https://t.co/fUv5HD9gFt Can Bo Bichette really opt out of a top-5 MLB salary for 2027 after a league-average overall season? A quick poll of outside agents suggests he might be able to — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 18, 2026

Luis Castillo in the batter's box

Ouch.

The White Sox are moving Luis Castillo to the bullpen, per @JesseRogersESPN pic.twitter.com/7cpJkLvtDR — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 17, 2026

TJ Rumfield Makes a Splash

Nice move by Colorado.

The Rockies hire Paul DePodesta of the Moneyball A's and immediately find a 26-year-old rookie with the third-highest OBP in baseball. I see you, Colorado pic.twitter.com/ufVOlN6xQb — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) September 18, 2026

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