St. Louis Cardinals: A Season of Renewal

Yesterday, the St. Louis Cardinals suffered their 80th loss of the season, falling 8-5 to the Washington Nationals. Despite finishing the regular season with a losing record, it's safe to say that the 2026 season will be remembered as one of renewal.

The arrival of Chaim Bloom as president of baseball operations and the work he's done since taking the helm bode well for the future. Very few experts saw the Cards making a run at the playoffs in 2026. And yet, Oliver Marmol's squad was in the conversation just a few weeks ago.

Since then, things have taken a turn for the worse, but no one within the organization is going to tear their shirt off and cry foul. The Cardinals were there to learn, and they've learned a great deal. The Missouri team ranks among the season's pleasant surprises, as their performance in a highly competitive division has felt like a giant leap forward in the franchise's rebuilding process.

By allowing Oliver Marmol to continue the work he began in the organization several years earlier, Bloom demonstrated a clear vision for his new club. He gave his manager the opportunity to develop young talent at his own pace, free from the kind of pressure that all too often derails careers. Marmol has improved over the years and is no longer the somewhat arrogant and clumsy young up-and-comer who thinks he knows it all. He's gained confidence, and his contract extension through 2028 (with an option for 2029) will make things easier for him and his young players.

ChatGPT says he threw that just as hard as he needed to. pic.twitter.com/DbO4GAexiP — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 20, 2026

The Cards have proven this season that patience pays off, and Jordan Walker is the perfect example. The big outfielder has become a key cogs in the heart of this team and has played a leading role from day one to the present. His performance in the most recent home run derby earned him a ton of attention, and he certainly deserved it. Walker is just one of many examples of the quality talent found within this organization.

The trades orchestrated by Bloom at the deadline will go a long way toward helping the club return to winning ways for many years to come. The Cardinals' new boss has brought in talent, and he'll give his manager the opportunity to develop it at the right time.

With a solid core of players to rely on, Marmol has seen JJ Wetherholt mature very quickly and gain a wealth of experience right from his rookie year. Wetherholt will become the leader of this club and will help the up-and-coming Leo Barnal, Liam Doyle, Rainiel Rodriguez, Joshua Baez, and Alexander Frias to enhance an already well-stocked team.

The Central Division in the National League is no longer to be taken lightly, and the Cardinals will have to work hard to gain ground on the Brewers and the Cubs, but the progress seen this season points to a promising future.

The Cardinals haven't made the playoffs since 2022, but the day will come when they'll once again be a team to be reckoned with.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.