The Blue Jays Avoid a Sweep in Texas
In their last few games (before this afternoon's game), the Blue Jays had only one win. That's not enough.
But today, they understood the importance of the moment.
The team, led by Spencer Miles—who pitched three strong innings as the game's starter—managed to pull out the win.
It ended 7-2, and once again, Spencer Arrighetti struggled, giving up both runs in 2.1 innings of work. But in the end, it was a win.
Not everything went perfectly today, as Arrighetti didn't look confident, Dylan Cease is a cause for concern, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. didn't finish the game.
He's experiencing back pain, but the team hopes he'll be able to play tomorrow.
But at least the Blue Jays were able to pull off a win that's crucial for the playoff race.
That's a good thing, since nothing is decided yet in the American League.
The Guardians won today, but the Astros lost. The Orioles and the White Sox hadn't finished their game at the time of publication.
The Blue Jays are currently 2.5 games out of a playoff spot.
So there's still a week of action left. The Blue Jays will face the Orioles and the Reds (on the road and at home, respectively) next week.
Trey Yesavage, Max Scherzer, and a pitcher who will step in for Dylan Cease will take the mound in the coming days in Baltimore.
Will the team run out of steam before making the playoffs? Chances are good that they will. After all, nothing seems easy right now.
Stay tuned for next week. By this time next week, we'll know exactly where we stand.
- The Red Sox are in the playoffs.
- The Braves have won their division.
- J.P. Crawford and the Mariners: No contract talks yet.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.