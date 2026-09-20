The Blue Jays Avoid a Sweep in Texas

In their last few games (before this afternoon's game), the Blue Jays had only one win. That's not enough.

But today, they understood the importance of the moment.

The team, led by Spencer Miles—who pitched three strong innings as the game's starter—managed to pull out the win.

It ended 7-2, and once again, Spencer Arrighetti struggled, giving up both runs in 2.1 innings of work. But in the end, it was a win.

Not everything went perfectly today, as Arrighetti didn't look confident, Dylan Cease is a cause for concern, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. didn't finish the game.

He's experiencing back pain, but the team hopes he'll be able to play tomorrow.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who left Sunday's game in the 4th inning, aggravated his left lower back injury a couple of games ago while stretching at first base, according to Blue Jays manager John Schneider: “It was a little tight before the game. So, we just wanted to be careful. Hopefully he'll be good to go tomorrow.” — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 20, 2026

But at least the Blue Jays were able to pull off a win that's crucial for the playoff race.

That's a good thing, since nothing is decided yet in the American League.

The Guardians won today, but the Astros lost. The Orioles and the White Sox hadn't finished their game at the time of publication.

The Blue Jays are currently 2.5 games out of a playoff spot.

MLB

So there's still a week of action left. The Blue Jays will face the Orioles and the Reds (on the road and at home, respectively) next week.

Trey Yesavage, Max Scherzer, and a pitcher who will step in for Dylan Cease will take the mound in the coming days in Baltimore.

Will the team run out of steam before making the playoffs? Chances are good that they will. After all, nothing seems easy right now.

Stay tuned for next week. By this time next week, we'll know exactly where we stand.

PMLB

The Red Sox are in the playoffs.

PLAYOFFS The 2026 Boston Red Sox have clinched a postseason berth pic.twitter.com/wTpaY9oiBx — NESN (@NESN) September 20, 2026

The Braves have won their division.

THE ATLANTA BRAVES WIN THE NL EAST FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2023! pic.twitter.com/0DI6LPSubz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 20, 2026

J.P. Crawford and the Mariners: No contract talks yet.

Mariners Haven't Yet Discussed New Contract With J.P. Crawford https://t.co/DbHOG6aaba pic.twitter.com/5FogsAbSQo — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) September 20, 2026

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