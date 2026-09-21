The Padres are a force to be reckoned with

Generally speaking, across all sports, teams prefer to start the playoffs with some momentum built up at the end of the regular season.

The playoffs begin next week in baseball, and if there's one team that's really on a roll right now, it's the San Diego Padres. Quietly, the West Coast club has just won thirteen of its last fourteen games. The Padres are led by Fernando Tatis Jr., who is playing inspired and inspiring baseball.

The thing about the Padres is that their current standing in the standings is a bit surprising. Early in the season, nothing was going right for the men in brown. So much so that people were talking about them as a team that would sell off players and clear out the roster by the trade deadline. However, the opposite happened. Clearly, the team's front office knew what it was doing, as it apparently created the spark needed for the team to reach its full potential.

Winners of 13 of their last 14 games—who can stop the San Diego Padres? @Padres | #ForTheFaithful

https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/KTorRzTTGn — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) September 21, 2026

The Arrival of Casey Mize and Robbie Ray

The addition of two new starters to the rotation has breathed new life into the Padres. And these aren't exactly rookies, either! We're talking about Cy Young Award winner Ray and a reliable pitcher with a solid reputation in Mize.

It's as if the arrival of these two new arms in the dugout made the Padres players think: If management believes in us, we should believe in ourselves, too!

The enthusiasm of youth is wonderful, but you should never underestimate the contribution of veterans who've been around the block a few times.

Entering Through the Front Door

The three division champions are well-known in the National League. Barring a major turnaround, the three wild-card teams are pretty well-known, too. All that remains is to determine the order among the Cubs, the Padres, and the Phillies. The Diamondbacks are still officially in the race, trailing by four games with six games left on the schedule.

Frankly, if there were one team to avoid among the four mentioned above, it's a safe bet that many would want to avoid facing San Diego. It seems like everything is going like clockwork for the Padres—in every aspect of the game. The offense, defense, starting rotation, and bullpen are all firing on all cylinders. Their manager, Craig Stammen, seems to be right at home in his role, knowing the organization like the back of his hand even though this is his first stint as a manager. He was a relief pitcher for the California club from 2017 to 2022, then has worked for the organization in various roles since January 2024.

Truly, the 2026 Padres team could be one that leaves an indelible mark on the rich history of baseball.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.