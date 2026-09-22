Marcelo Mayer had asked the Red Sox to trade him

This summer, the Red Sox traded Marcelo Mayer to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed reliever Erik Miller and minor league outfielder Carlos Gutierrez.

At the time, this came as a bit of a surprise to the baseball world, and now we're learning a little more about the 23-year-old's departure, courtesy of Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Slusser reported that Mayer and his family had informed Red Sox management that they would be “comfortable” with a trade before the trade deadline.

And Gutierrez's father, Enrique Mayer, added his thoughts on his son's departure from Boston.

When I heard the news, I jumped 30 feet in the air. I can't even begin to explain how happy we are. In Boston, if you're doing well, you're a god, and if you're struggling, they'll tear you apart. He didn't perform as well this year, and the fans thought he didn't care. That's the most ridiculous thing you could say about a major league baseball player. People don't know the sacrifices and hard work it takes just to make it. But he has a bad reputation, and if you have one in Boston, it just keeps piling up.

To say the least, Mayer and his family are happy to have left Massachusetts.

Just in time for his debut with the SF Giants; Marcelo Mayer and his family are thrilled he'll get a second chance after his struggles in Boston—he was getting ripped by fans and even receiving threats, so he and his family made it clear they'd be open to a trade: https://t.co/whEth7JBga — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) September 21, 2026

And it's understandable. Mayer struggled offensively on top of the injuries he suffered, which sparked a barrage of criticism from the Red Sox fan base.

At the time of the trade, the pressure had reached a point where the club's president of baseball operations, Craig Breslow, had to go public to deny rumors regarding alleged off-field issues between Mayer and Roman Anthony.

Now, Mayer is with another team and will try to revive his career. In fact, he made his debut with the Giants last night (Monday) after coming off the injured list.

The talent is there, and if he can stay healthy, he could do great things in the Bay Area.

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