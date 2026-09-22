The Mets convinced Andy Green to stay on as manager

Great news in New York.

Andy Green, who has been the club's general manager for the past few months, has agreed to remain in his current role for three years.

We know he wanted to spend some time with his family and return to the Mets' front office in time for the 2027 season (since that's less demanding than a manager's job), but…

But he's changed his mind: he's now the club's full-time manager. He's no longer considered an interim manager.

Leading the way. We have named Andy Green manager, agreeing to a three-year contract. pic.twitter.com/PxEiiL2NGy — New York Mets (@Mets) September 22, 2026

Since he took the job, the Mets have been doing better. Keeping him on board was a goal of David Stearns and Steve Cohen.

And now it's official.

Green had previously managed the Padres, but he hadn't been a full-time manager since 2019.

Will this be enough to get the Mets back on track by 2027? No. But it's a step in the right direction.

The players wanted him to stay, and that's exactly what's happening. For once, the Mets are making the right decision, so let's give them credit.

So there will be less uncertainty during the offseason.

We also assume Steve Cohen is right when he says David Stearns's job isn't in jeopardy (which I never really doubted), since otherwise the manager wouldn't have been given a new contract right now.

Green is the second manager today to lose his interim title (in favor of a permanent position) after Chad Tracy with the Red Sox.

Currently, Don Mattingly is the only interim manager in MLB. And within a week, positions could open up as the season comes to a close.

Will Alex Cora go to Philly this winter? We'll see. For now, the Phillies don't want to make any decisions until their season is over.

https://t.co/CX8aG5Ynqe After the Mets and Red Sox removed their managers' “interim” tags, Dave Dombrowski said, “It's better to wait until our season is complete” before the Phillies decide on Don Mattingly's future. From @PhillyInquirer — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) September 22, 2026

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