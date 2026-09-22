The Blue Jays can no longer be eliminated from the playoff race tonight

After their loss last night, the Blue Jays were potentially facing a major threat: being eliminated from the playoff race as early as Tuesday night.

But now that's no longer possible. Why?

Because to be eliminated from the playoff race, not only would the Guardians and the White Sox have to win tonight, but the Blue Jays would also have to lose.

But now the Blue Jays' game tonight won't take place. It's raining in Baltimore.

Tonight's #BlueJays #Orioles game has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather. Doubleheader Wednesday

: Game 1 at 1:35 p.m. ET

, Game 2 at 6:35 p.m. ET — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) September 22, 2026

The result? Tomorrow, the Orioles and the Blue Jays will face off twice. An afternoon game (at 1:35 p.m.) will take place, in addition to the game scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

No matter what the Guardians and the White Sox do tonight, two losses by the Blue Jays tomorrow would spell the end of the road for the Canadian club.

MLB

The Blue Jays are already short on pitching depth, and having a doubleheader tomorrow doesn't help matters at all.

At least Thursday is a day off.

Max Scherzer was scheduled to pitch tonight, and it's not yet clear who will take Dylan Cease's place tomorrow night. Right now, the team has only one starter (MadMax) for 18 innings of baseball.

Chad Dallas should logically see some action tomorrow.

It's worth noting that rain could cut short Scherzer's start. After all, if he pitches tomorrow, he won't be able to pitch on Sunday, in Game 162 of the season.

Tomorrow could therefore be the very last game of Max Scherzer's illustrious career. And it will be on the road.

PMLB

Ceddanne Rafaela is close to returning.

Ceddanne Rafaela is close to being activated, and Willson Contreras is currently taking batting practice. Aroldis Chapman is feeling good and seems to have gotten past the worst of his lat issue. All good news on the injury front there. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) September 22, 2026

Garrett Crochet threw 16 pitches today.

Another big development. Throwing Crochet into the fire now isn't without risk, but if he could come out of the bullpen for even a few innings … https://t.co/PuAxiQKAhR — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) September 22, 2026

Yordan Alvarez is slipping further away from the Triple Crown.

Pete Alonso likely put an end to Yordan Alvarez's pursuit of the Triple Crown tonight https://t.co/661xql8sdi — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) September 22, 2026

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