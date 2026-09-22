Aaron Judge: It’s very likely he’ll miss the start of the playoffs

Bad news in the Bronx.

The Yankees have announced that they do not expect Aaron Judge to be available for the first playoff games, which begin in a week.

The Yankees are expected to host the Boston Red Sox for a best-of-three series next week.

Aaron Boone isn't completely ruling out a return at the start of the playoffs, but let's just say we'd be surprised if that happened.

Aaron Boone said Aaron Judge has a “moderate-grade” strain and he doesn't expect him to be available for the Wild Card series. Boone said Judge received a PPP injection yesterday. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) September 22, 2026

Right now, the diagnosis is a moderate calf strain. He received an injection, but we don't know any more than that.

Many believe Judge won't be able to return this season. But the Yankees can't say that for sure right now.

Over the next few weeks, the Yankees will keep their fans hopeful about the situation.

Any other strategy would be surprising, to say the least.

Fundamentally, we have to ask why the Yankees' captain put himself in such a position—that of being injured.

Should the outfielder have agreed to go to the minors after his first calf injury? Buck Showalter believes that would have helped him come back strong.

Buck Showalter is adamant that Aaron Judge should've gone on a rehab assignment before injuring his calf. “When you start talking about the calf, that's a different animal.” pic.twitter.com/0FGcBndDrD — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 21, 2026

I agree. He hit that one way too hard.

Without Judge, it makes you wonder what the Yankees will be able to do in the playoffs. After all, the Red Sox and the Rays (if they beat Boston) will be next on the schedule.

It won't be easy. And everyone knows that without their regular right fielder, the Yankees just aren't the same at the plate...

Stay tuned, then.

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