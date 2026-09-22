The Jets’ marketing department takes a jab at Connor Hellebuyck

Raphael Simard
The Jets’ marketing department takes a jab at Connor Hellebuyck
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Connor Hellebuyck will no longer play for the Winnipeg Jets.

He is still technically a member of the organization, but he has been suspended and is waiting to find out which team he will join next.

In the meantime, the Jets' marketing department hasn't been sitting idle. They took a jab at him.

Indeed, employees of the organization can get 74 tickets for just $37.

Winnipeg acquired Stuart Skinner, who wears #74, this offseason, and he will replace Hellebuyck (#37). It's a pretty subtle dig, but it's still aimed at the best goaltender in franchise history.

And it's worth remembering that the American wants to leave because fans sent threats to his wife after he won the gold medal at the last Olympic Games.

If he wants to leave, it's partly the fans' fault…

In Hellebuyck's case, time is running out for him to start the season in top form. We know the Sabres and the Panthers have already been in the mix. Could the Hurricanes, the Oilers, and the Canadiens be dark-horse contenders to acquire him?

Stay tuned.


In a Nutshell

– Oh, really?

– Nice.

– Still.

– He's getting an extension before Quinn Hughes.

– That's good news.

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