The Jets’ marketing department takes a jab at Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck will no longer play for the Winnipeg Jets.

He is still technically a member of the organization, but he has been suspended and is waiting to find out which team he will join next.

In the meantime, the Jets' marketing department hasn't been sitting idle. They took a jab at him.

Some very clever marketing here from the #NHLJets' 50-50 sales staff. 74 tickets for 37 dollars. 74 for 37. — Carter Brooks (@CBrooksie84) September 22, 2026

Indeed, employees of the organization can get 74 tickets for just $37.

Winnipeg acquired Stuart Skinner, who wears #74, this offseason, and he will replace Hellebuyck (#37). It's a pretty subtle dig, but it's still aimed at the best goaltender in franchise history.

And it's worth remembering that the American wants to leave because fans sent threats to his wife after he won the gold medal at the last Olympic Games.

If he wants to leave, it's partly the fans' fault…

In Hellebuyck's case, time is running out for him to start the season in top form. We know the Sabres and the Panthers have already been in the mix. Could the Hurricanes, the Oilers, and the Canadiens be dark-horse contenders to acquire him?

Stay tuned.

In a Nutshell

– Oh, really?

Gary Bettman, on the expansion discussion at today's NHL Board of Governors meeting: “No decisions whatsoever were made.” — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 22, 2026

– Nice.

The late, great Norm Macdonald wearing his Habs hat in this trailer for his Netflix documentary. https://t.co/GWTrcsDDTW pic.twitter.com/9Y3nBxeUlA — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 22, 2026

– Still.

Truthfully, you know what this duo reminds me of? Remember Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook with the #Blackhawks many years ago? I think these two have similar potential. #GoHabsGo #Habs pic.twitter.com/mSIH8yT1xS — GrumpaDotCA (@GrumpaDotCA) September 22, 2026

– He's getting an extension before Quinn Hughes.

– That's good news.