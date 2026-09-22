Renaud Lavoie talks about the bullying he experienced early in his career as a journalist

Renaud Lavoie is one of the best-connected sports journalists in Quebec.

He has a strong reputation… because he breaks stories and because he's credible.

But his journey hasn't always been easy. He talked about it on the podcast Les Meneurs, hosted by Jeff Drouin and Keven Mawn, among others.

Basically, Renaud mentioned that he was bullied in the Canadiens' locker room when he started his career as a journalist. He spoke out against the bullying that took place among members of the media because things were different back then.

Today, we live in a society that recognizes just how serious bullying is. But that wasn't necessarily the case 20 or 25 years ago…

Back then, the mindset wasn't the same.

It was harder for a young person to make a name for themselves: the older generation was quick to judge (as is still sometimes the case in today's world) and they didn't hesitate to speak their minds… even if it might hurt.

And that's partly why, today, Renaud Lavoie says his philosophy is to never treat people the way he was treated when he first started out as a journalist.

I think that's a good mindset.

And it also shows just how hard Renaud Lavoie must have worked to get where he is today. It's a fine example of perseverance, to say the least!

In a Nutshell

– A strange choice.

CAPTAIN GRANNY! Mikael Granlund becomes the 10th captain in Anaheim Ducks history.#FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/Ckb3qwRDb3 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 22, 2026

– Stay tuned.

With the 2026–27 season opener coming up, we wanted to revisit one of the NHL's most memorable opening nights. In 2017, four players scored hat tricks on opening night—something that hadn't happened since the NHL's inaugural season in 1917. pic.twitter.com/qdq1POUOH6 — BarDown (@BarDown) September 22, 2026

– Yeah.