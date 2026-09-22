Kirill Marchenko: “The case is far from being resolved”

The Columbus Blue Jackets' payroll is about to change.

The team has $11.7 million in cap space, but Adam Fantilli is likely asking for more than that. And when he signs, the team will need to make sure it has enough cap space to accommodate him.

And even if a signing doesn't seem imminent, Don Waddell needs to keep all of this in mind.

It's clear that, until Fantilli signs, the Blue Jackets won't be able to trade Kirill Marchenko. After all, all signs point to salary coming Columbus's way in return… and the GM needs to know exactly how much money he has to work with.

Don Waddell, who is definitely in control of the situation, wants active players in return for Marchenko. And good players usually come at a high price.

Put all of that together, and it's easy to see why Marchenko is still in Columbus.

And it explains why Chris Johnston, on his podcast, said he didn't expect the situation to be resolved quickly. It could take a while.

Once Fantilli signs and the Blue Jackets (inevitably) get off to a rough start to the season, we'll see how the Marchenko situation plays out.

Because yes, the many current distractions in Ohio are the perfect recipe for a rough start to the season.

The more you read about the situation, the more you realize that this is the most logical course of action: the Blue Jackets have nothing to gain from making a trade that would jeopardize their future right now.

Waiting makes more sense, given what the GM wants.

But we can all agree that by the trade deadline, Waddell could very well put his Russian winger on the block. At that point, trading him might make more sense.

And by then, Kent Hughes might have more room to put him in the lineup… #Montreal

In a Nutshell

– Note this.

#CFMTL practice on Tuesday at the Nutrilait Center. 1. Sebastian Breza, Thomas Gillier, and Gabriel Pandolfo are the goalies. Samsy Keita is with the Canadian U17 team. No idea where Emil Gazdov is. 2. Dante Sealy, Hennadii Synchuk, Wiki Carmona, Noah Streit, Olger Escobar,… pic.twitter.com/YcGmYNR2Ei — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 22, 2026

– We're keeping an eye on the waiver wire.

As training camps progress, there will be a lot of activity on the waiver wire. We've launched a new Waiver Watch, tracking players projected or likely to be waived, those who cleared waivers, those who were claimed, plus each team's active roster count,https://t.co/QZYUvdZJEP pic.twitter.com/ZdO7ric0FD — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) September 21, 2026

– Interesting.