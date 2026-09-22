“It’s not impossible that McDavid could end up in Montreal”

As we've known and said for a long time, the Canadiens have offered their players very good contracts, making them one of the teams with the most payroll flexibility.

Having all of its players earning less than $10 million—in an era when even second-line players command such salaries—is exceptional.

Kent Hughes and his colleagues have managed the payroll so well that by 2027–2028, the club could have $29.7 million under the salary cap, and $42.6 million in 2028–2029.

With the signings of Bolduc and Newhook this week, here's a projection of the cap

space for 2027–28: $29.7 million

; 2028–29: $42.6 million — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) September 15, 2026

And guess who's a free agent after the 2027–2028 season? Connor McDavid.

Not only will the Habs be able to—and will have to—overpay the best player in the world, but Simon Boisvert said today on the “Mathias & le Serpent” podcast that it's not impossible to see him in Montreal.

Mathias Brunet then jokingly wondered if there's room for him, since the famous Oliver Kapanen currently holds the second-line center position.

Snake also cites sound salary cap management as the main argument for bringing No. 97 to the city. McDavid is likely to demand the biggest contract in NHL history (and rightly so), and few teams will be able to offer it to him.

Montreal will have the cap space, and we know the player wouldn't say no to coming to Montreal. If the salary cap is $123 million as projections indicate, the maximum contract would be $24.6 million.

I'd give that to McDavid any day of the week, anyway.

In the same podcast, Boisvert also believes this is Kirby Dach's last season in Montreal, that the Habs' defensive corps isn't seasoned enough to go deep in the playoffs, and that the team won't rack up as many points as last year. An episode not to be missed, then.

In Brief

– Chris Kreider speaks a little Russian.

Has Chris Kreider ever used his Russian to trash-talk other players? Habs play-by-play announcer Victor Findlay finds out. Listen to TSN 690 for live Canadiens games and full-season coverage.#TSN690 #Montreal #Canadiens #Habs #ChrisKreider pic.twitter.com/XGasK42aAG — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 22, 2026

– Big deal.

Just in: Toronto Raptors All-NBA star Kawhi Leonard has agreed to a two-year, $115 million contract extension with the franchise, plus a player option for the 2028–29 season, his agent Harrison Gaines of SLASH Sports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/naqrW8jBV3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2026

– Note.

Ted Leonsis is the new chairman of the NHL Board of Governors: https://t.co/sYvZ8GxCB8 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 22, 2026

– Too bad.

Jaxson Dart's left knee injury could end his season after just two weeks of play! pic.twitter.com/vL3sC268qL — RDS (@RDSca) September 22, 2026

– Well done.

The defenseman was named Player of the Week https://t.co/w1fVzrNUG7 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 22, 2026

– Another good game for him.