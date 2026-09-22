The British Columbia Lions Get Some Unexpected Reinforcements

The British Columbia Lions have announced news that should please the team's fans, as Robert Carter Jr. makes his return to the Canadian Football League.

The American defensive back had left the organization earlier this year to pursue his dream in the NFL. He had signed a contract with the Indianapolis Colts after a standout rookie season in the CFL.

His stint in the U.S. ultimately came to an end in September. The Colts released Carter from their practice squad on September 15, after adding him to the squad in late August. (Colts⁠

)

Before trying his luck in the NFL, Robert Carter Jr. had a particularly productive 2025 season with the Lions.

In 18 regular-season games, the 23-year-old recorded 51 defensive tackles, five interceptions, one forced fumble, and one touchdown. His five interceptions also led the team. (Canadian Football League⁠

)

Carter also made his mark during the playoffs. In the Western Conference semifinal against the Calgary Stampeders, he notably returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

These performances earned him the Lions' nomination for the CFL Rookie of the Year award.

For his part, Robert Carter Jr. also took advantage of his time with the Colts to gain experience at the highest level of professional football. He played in all three of Indianapolis' preseason games in 2026, recording 13 tackles and one sack. (Sportsnet.

ca⁠)

His return also comes at an interesting time for the Lions. The team is dealing with several absences on its defensive line, notably those of Garry Peters and C.J. Coldon, while Ronald Kent Jr. and Josh Hagerty are also unavailable. (3DownNation⁠

)

Robert Carter Jr. could therefore quickly be called upon to resume a key role with the British Columbia team as the Lions prepare to host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on September 25.

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