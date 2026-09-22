Is Jaxson Dart’s season over?

The NFL season has just taken a dramatic turn for the New York Giants.

The latest medical tests on young starting quarterback Jaxson Dart reveal that his knee injury is much more serious than initial diagnoses had suggested. Initially, the coaching staff had hoped for only a brief absence, but the clinical reality is quite different. The star player now faces the dreaded prospect of major surgery that could bring his season to a premature end.

This news has shaken the New York franchise to its core, as it had pinned great hopes on its talented playmaker to lead the offense. Injured during his team's last game, the player collapsed after a violent collision that required him to be carried off the field immediately. Since then, concern has been growing steadily within the organization. Doctors are currently conducting further tests to make a final decision on the treatment plan, but the quarterback's prolonged absence is already a certainty, plunging the team into uncertainty.

What are the options for the Giants' offense?

Faced with this massive void at the quarterback position, the front office and coaching staff are under pressure to reorganize their offensive strategy. The former Ole Miss player's extended absence is forcing the coach to turn to alternative solutions using the resources available on the bench.

You may also like One last major test awaits the Alouettes before the playoffs Matthew Stafford Surpasses Philip Rivers in NFL History Tactical Reorganization: The game plan must be completely reworked to adapt to the replacement quarterback's strengths.

Lockeroom Management: The staff must rally the team to prevent a decline in morale following this setback.

Impact on the market: The front office is evaluating all options behind the scenes to ensure roster depth in the short and medium term.

The New York franchise is facing a critical turning point in its season. The team's ability to compensate for such a loss will greatly determine the course of its competitive run in the coming weeks.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.