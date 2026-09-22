One last major test awaits the Alouettes before the playoffs

With an impressive record of 11 wins in 14 games, the Montreal Alouettes are dominating the Eastern Division of the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Under head coach Jason Maas, the Montreal team is rapidly closing in on the division title—a remarkable feat considering its crowded injury list. The loss of key players like Cole Spieker and Travis Theis hasn't slowed the Alouettes' momentum, as they head into the home stretch with a comfortable lead in the overall standings.

However, the breather is officially over. Jason Maas's squad is set to play four grueling games against the league's elite. Gone are the matchups against struggling teams—make way for head-to-head showdowns against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and the Toronto Argonauts. All of these teams boast records above .500 and have shared the top honors of the Grey Cup since 2019.

An explosive schedule to test Montreal's depth

Starting October 3 at Percival Molson Stadium, the Birds will face off against the Blue Bombers once again. This first matchup will have a taste of revenge following the stinging 44–28 loss suffered in Manitoba—a setback that coincided with a certain loss of momentum on defense.

Next, the Alouettes will cross swords with the Roughriders on October 12 and 17 in an electric two-game series, reminiscent of the 2025 championship game. Finally, the regular season will wrap up in Toronto on October 23 against the Argonauts, led by Chad Kelly. This final stretch will serve as a true test of the Alouettes' strength before the playoffs begin.

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