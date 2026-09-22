Alec Pierce is still dealing with a heel injury, and the Colts have signed a veteran

This is a real blow to the Indianapolis Colts' offense.

Star wide receiver Alec Pierce will have to sit out for an extended period after suffering a relapse of his left heel injury. This bad news came on the heels of the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. To make up for this major loss, the franchise wasted no time making moves behind the scenes, signing veteran Darius Slayton.

For now, the preferred course of action is conservative rehabilitation to avoid another surgery. However, the medical staff is keeping that option on the table if progress is slow to materialize. The player is expected to be placed on the short-term injured reserve list, which will sideline him for the next few weeks of competition.

This situation brings back painful memories, as it was the same heel that required surgery last March. His recovery dragged on at the time, causing him to miss the entire summer training camp and delaying his return to the field until last month. This setback is all the more frustrating given that the wide receiver had just signed a lucrative four-year, $114 million contract, establishing himself as a key offensive player for the team.

An Immediate Solution with Darius Slayton

Pierce's absence was immediately felt on the field, as the Colts' offense sorely lacked depth and deep-pass threats in their last game.

To fill this void, the arrival of Darius Slayton offers an intriguing alternative. At 29, the wide receiver arrives with a solid reputation as a player capable of stretching the defense, boasting an impressive career average of 15 yards per catch. His most prolific years alongside Jones in New York demonstrate his ability to consistently surpass the 700-yard mark. Colts fans are now hoping he can quickly regain that momentum to sustain the team's offensive momentum during Pierce's extended absence.

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