CeeDee Lamb Summoned for a Drug Test

CeeDee Lamb had just turned in one of his best performances of the early season with the Dallas Cowboys when another task awaited him in the stadium hallways.

After Sunday's 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders, the star wide receiver was reportedly summoned by the NFL for a drug test.

The information was reported by Patrik Walker, a reporter for DallasCowboys.com. In a video posted after the game, Lamb could be seen heading toward the locker room. The wide receiver reportedly mentioned that he had to undergo a “drug test.”

This comes after a particularly impressive performance by CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys player caught eight passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns against Washington. Notably, he had already racked up nearly 100 yards in the first half.

The timing quickly drew smiles from many observers, but it's important to note that a random drug test does not in itself indicate that a player has committed a violation. NFL players may be subject to testing as part of the league's drug testing program.

This isn't entirely new territory for CeeDee Lamb. After another spectacular performance against the Detroit Lions in 2024—when he racked up 227 receiving yards and scored a touchdown—the wide receiver was also selected for a random test.

This time, Lamb had just played a key role in Dallas's first win of the season. His performance also stood in stark contrast to his season opener against the New York Giants, where he finished with five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.

His outstanding night against Washington was also marked by a historic moment for Dak Prescott. The Cowboys' quarterback connected with CeeDee Lamb for a touchdown that allowed him to surpass Tony Romo and become the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown passes with 249.

For Lamb, the drug test was thus just a brief interruption following a particularly productive night. On the field, the wide receiver underscored the importance of his connection with Prescott and his central role in the Cowboys' offense.

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