The NFL Finally Weighs In on the Condition of the Field in Rio

The NFL is preparing to host its first game in Rio de Janeiro, but the condition of the field at the legendary Maracanã Stadium has recently raised concerns.

Despite criticism from some soccer players, the league now says it has no concerns about the field that will host the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The field has been the subject of much discussion in recent days. Flamengo goalkeeper Agustín Rossi, in particular, described a surface with several bumps and particularly difficult spots in the penalty areas. Other players from the Brazilian club have also spoken about their difficulties playing on the Maracanã field.

The situation is largely due to recent weather conditions. The stadium has experienced heavy rainfall in recent weeks, and several soccer matches have also been played on the same field.

Despite these concerns, the NFL assures that measures have been taken to prepare the field for the game. NFL Field Director Nick Pappas stated on Monday that the league currently has no concerns regarding the condition of the field and that relocating the game is not being considered.

The Ravens have also indicated that they are monitoring the situation with the league. Head coach Jesse Minter explained that the organization has confidence in the on-site officials and that the team is preparing to play the game as scheduled.

As for the Cowboys, the organization also stated that it is in contact with the NFL. Coach Brian Schottenheimer noted that the field's condition remains a matter of concern for the team's operations, while Dallas management indicated that no concrete plans to move the game are currently in the works.

The NFL also has specific standards regarding the playing surfaces used for its games. In particular, its operations manual calls for tests to verify the stability, firmness, and uniformity of natural turf fields.

The game between the Cowboys and the Ravens is scheduled for September 27 at the Maracanã. Authorities in Rio and the NFL have already announced the logistical arrangements for the event, which is set to become the league's first game played in the Brazilian city.

For now, the schedule remains unchanged. NFL Rio will proceed as planned, while officials will continue to monitor the playing surface until game day.

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