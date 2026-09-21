Great news for the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons' offense is having a season that's been anything but smooth.

Unable to reach the opponent's red zone in their first two games, fans are holding their breath. To address this slump, the organization has made a bold move: Michael Penix Jr. will lead the offense starting Thursday against the formidable Green Bay Packers.

A golden opportunity for the young quarterback

So far, the Falcons' record has been dismal, with only 16 total points scored and a meager offensive output. The initial absence of Penix Jr., who was finishing his rehabilitation from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), combined with Tua Tagovailoa's oblique injury, forced the team to hand the reins to backup Cooper Rush. The result: just one major drive (a 23-yard touchdown pass to Bijan Robinson) and a complete void inside the 20-yard line.

Since his professional debut in 2024, the young quarterback has played in 14 games, racking up 2,757 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions, with a completion percentage of 59.6%. After heartbreaking losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers (20–13) and a rout at the hands of the Carolina Panthers (34–3), the pressure is at an all-time high. The arrival of Penix Jr. brings a welcome breath of fresh air to jumpstart an offense that has been lacking inspiration.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.