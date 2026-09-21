It’s now official for Kyler Murray

Despite a perfect start to the season with two wins in as many games, the Minnesota Vikings are raising some minor concerns.

Their recent hard-fought 9-3 victory over the Chicago Bears highlighted significant offensive shortcomings, a far cry from the flashy performance fans had come to expect.

Fortunately, some excellent news is on the horizon for the team. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray has officially been cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol. He will therefore make his long-awaited return to the field as early as next week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His return to the starting lineup is bringing a welcome wave of optimism to the locker room. Remember that Murray's first game of the season was tragically cut short after just three offensive series, when he was knocked out by a hard hit to the head.

How will this affect Justin Jefferson's production?

During his absence, backup Carson Wentz filled in. While he held his own in his first start, his performance on Sunday went sour. Struggling throughout, Wentz completed only 11 passes for a meager 143 yards, without a single touchdown pass. Only kicker Will Reichard's three field goals saved the day.

Murray's return to the starting quarterback position promises to immediately revitalize the passing game. All-Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be the first to benefit. After a quiet performance in the last game—with just three receptions for 55 yards—Jefferson should regain his status as a dominant threat. NFL fans and fantasy sports enthusiasts will be watching this transition very closely, as it's crucial for the rest of the Vikings' season.

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