The Seattle franchise is gearing up for a crucial turning point in its upcoming NFL matchup.

Following an unusual soft-tissue injury to his glutes sustained by Sam Darnold, Drew Lock will take over as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Darnold was injured during the season opener against the New England Patriots after being tackled by Dre'Mont Jones. Despite a narrow 13-10 victory secured thanks to a strong performance by Lock—who completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown—the absence of the reigning Super Bowl champion is forcing the organization to readjust its offensive plans, although head coach Mike Macdonald is reassuring about the transition.

Confidence Reigns in the Seahawks' Locker Room

Morale within the team remains high. Lock's experience and composure are universally praised by his teammates, including defensive tackle Leonard Williams and star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who highlight the exemplary chemistry between the two quarterbacks.

“Drew has a great balance: he's a true professional, but he's also laid-back and focused,” said Coach Macdonald.

For his part, Darnold is actively continuing his rehabilitation. Although no official return date has been confirmed yet, his commitment alongside Lock speaks to the strong cohesion within the team. With Jalen Milroe promoted to first-string backup, the Seahawks are moving forward with confidence to maintain their winning momentum in this fast-paced football season.

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