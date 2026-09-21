Jayden Daniels has been injured again

Jayden Daniels suffered another elbow injury on Sunday during the Washington Commanders' game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The quarterback was forced to leave the game after a particularly unfortunate sequence of events that occurred at the very end of the first half.

The Commanders were attempting to score from the Dallas 1-yard line. With three seconds left before halftime, guard Chris Paul accidentally stepped on Daniels' foot as the quarterback was stepping back after the snap.

Daniels tried to protect himself with his left arm as he fell. His elbow was severely twisted in the process. The player remained on the ground for a few moments before attempting to make his way to the sideline. However, he fell back to the ground and was eventually carted off the field.

The injury is particularly concerning since Jayden Daniels had already dislocated the same left elbow last season. That previous injury, which occurred against the Seattle Seahawks in November 2025, limited him to just one game during the second half of the season.

The quarterback had dealt with several physical issues that season, including knee and hamstring problems. After being named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and leading Washington to the NFC Championship, Daniels was hoping to continue his progression in 2026.

Before leaving the game against Dallas, Daniels had nonetheless demonstrated his athletic abilities. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 96 yards, while adding 69 rushing yards on seven carries. He also threw a touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

Daniels' situation will now need to be evaluated by the Washington organization. At the time of his departure, no specific length of absence had yet been announced.

This new injury is therefore a cause for concern for the Commanders, particularly given the player's recent history with that same elbow. The team will have to wait for medical evaluations before knowing the exact severity of the problem and the next steps regarding their quarterback.

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