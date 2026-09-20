A shake-up at quarterback for the Browns?

The Cleveland Browns may face a major decision at the quarterback position as they approach their first home game of the season.

According to a report cited by the NFL Network, the organization was set to reassess the situation following its Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (theScore⁠

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This situation primarily involves Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Watson had earned the starting job following training camp, largely due to his experience and performance during the preseason.

However, his performance in the season opener raised some questions. The Browns suffered a 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Watson completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. (theScore⁠

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Head coach Todd Monken had nevertheless indicated that it would be unfair to place all the blame for the offensive struggles on his quarterback.

The announced reassessment could, however, open the door for Shedeur Sanders, the young quarterback selected by Cleveland in the 2026 draft.

Sanders could thus be considered for his first NFL start in the Browns' home opener, scheduled for September 27 against the Carolina Panthers. (theScore⁠

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The former University of Colorado player had attracted a great deal of attention before his arrival in the NFL. His draft journey, in particular, was the subject of much discussion, as he was selected later than many observers had anticipated.

The Browns' decision will therefore depend largely on the assessment made after the first two games. The organization will need to determine whether Watson remains the best option to carry the team through the rest of the season or if it wants to give Sanders a real chance.

The situation is all the more interesting given that Cleveland had initially confirmed Watson as the starter for Week 2 despite the struggles seen in the first game. Monken explained that several positive takeaways had also emerged from the video analysis and that Watson had demonstrated certain qualities the team could build on. (Cleveland

Browns⁠)

The situation at quarterback for the Browns could therefore see a new development before the team's first game in Cleveland. For Shedeur Sanders, a favorable decision from the organization would represent a significant opportunity to demonstrate what he can accomplish at the professional level.

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