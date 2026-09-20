A NFL Legend Passes Away

Ernie Accorsi, former general manager of the New York Giants and a well-known figure in NFL circles, has died at the age of 84.

The news was announced Sunday by the Giants and the former executive's family, who said he died Saturday, surrounded by his loved ones. The cause of death was not disclosed. (Giants

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Accorsi had a 37-year career in the NFL. Notably, he served as general manager of the Baltimore Colts from 1982 to 1983, the Cleveland Browns from 1985 to 1992, and then the Giants from 1998 to 2006. (Reuters⁠)

In New York, Ernie Accorsi helped build a team that would eventually win two Super Bowls after he left. During his nine seasons as general manager, the Giants won two NFC East division titles, made the playoffs four times, and reached Super Bowl XXXV. (Giants

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One of Ernie Accorsi's most memorable moves was undoubtedly the trade made during the 2004 draft to acquire Eli Manning.

The San Diego Chargers had selected Manning with the first overall pick, while the Giants had chosen Philip Rivers with the fourth pick. The two organizations then completed a trade that sent Rivers and several draft picks to San Diego in exchange for Manning. (Reuters⁠

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Manning would go on to become the Giants' iconic quarterback and lead the team to victories in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI. He was also named Most Valuable Player in both of those games. (Reuters

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Accorsi was also involved in hiring Tom Coughlin as head coach in 2004. He also drafted several players who would go on to play key roles in New York, including Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck, Chris Snee, and Brandon Jacobs. (ESPN

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After retiring in 2006, Accorsi received a Giants championship ring following their victory in Super Bowl XLII. He was ultimately inducted into the organization's Ring of Honor in 2016.

Ernie Accorsi's passing marks the end of a long career in professional football. His name remains closely associated with several key decisions in the Giants' recent history, particularly the trade that brought Eli Manning to New York.

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