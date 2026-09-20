Suspension Announced for Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen's situation could quickly become a major concern for the Indianapolis Colts.

The veteran wide receiver faces a suspension of at least three NFL games after being formally charged with two DUI-related offenses.

According to reports on Sunday, Allen was arrested on August 30 in Indianapolis. Court documents indicate that his blood alcohol content was recorded at 0.224. In particular, he faces a more serious charge related to a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.15, as well as a charge of driving under the influence. (Reuters⁠

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Under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, this type of situation results in a minimum three-game suspension. However, the penalty could be more severe depending on the circumstances of the case. (Reuters⁠

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The Colts will have to wait to learn the penalty

Keenan Allen's suspension, however, has not yet been officially announced. The NFL is expected to wait for the legal proceedings to progress before determining the appropriate disciplinary action.

A conference with attorneys is scheduled for October 26. Allen could therefore continue to play in the meantime, unless another decision is made before then. (Reuters⁠

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This situation comes as the wide receiver has just signed a one-year contract with Indianapolis. The 34-year-old veteran played in the season opener and caught six passes for 32 yards in the Colts' loss to the Baltimore Ravens. (Reuters⁠

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A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Keenan Allen has extensive experience in the NFL. He has 1,061 career receptions, 12,083 receiving yards, and 70 touchdowns.

For the Colts, the potential absence of their veteran could therefore impact the depth of their receiving corps. The team will, however, have to wait to find out the exact duration of any suspension.

Keenan Allen's situation remains one to watch over the coming weeks, as the legal process and the NFL's eventual decision could determine the rest of his season.

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