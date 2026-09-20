It’s now official for the Toronto Argonauts

The Ottawa Rouge et Noir had another particularly tough night on Saturday, losing 40-38 to the Calgary Stampeders in a game that came down to the very last seconds.

Ottawa, however, seemed to have done everything necessary to come away with the win. After taking a 38-37 lead late in the game, the team watched as René Paredes made a spectacular 62-yard field goal. The Stampeders' kicker thus secured the win for Calgary with one of the most impressive kicks in Canadian Football League history.

This loss is particularly painful for the Ottawa Redblacks, who have become only the second team in CFL history to start a season with 13 consecutive losses.

Despite the result, McLeod Bethel Thompson had a solid night at quarterback. He completed 27 of 48 passes for 279 yards and five touchdown passes. His longest pass was a spectacular 60-yard connection with Ayden Eberhardt.

Justin Hardy also contributed to Ottawa's offensive performance with 129 receiving yards and a touchdown.

On the other side, Vernon Adams threw for 357 yards and two touchdowns, while also throwing an interception. Deonta McMahon added 102 rushing yards on just 15 carries.

For Ottawa, the next game will offer an opportunity to try to end this seemingly endless losing streak. The two teams will face off again next Saturday, this time in Ottawa.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Argonauts have officially clinched a playoff spot thanks to a 24-19 victory over the Edmonton Elks. Chad Kelly had an excellent performance with 373 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Ottawa Redblacks will now have to quickly put this behind them to avoid further extending a losing streak that has already gone down in CFL history.

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