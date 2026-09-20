The Vert & Or Gets Crushed by the Rouge et Or

Laval University's Rouge et Or put on an impressive offensive display Saturday night at PEPS, defeating the University of Sherbrooke's Vert et Or 55–24.

In front of 16,018 spectators gathered for the Match en Blanc, the Laval team posted its best passing performance of the season.

Quarterback Victor Charland was at the heart of this victory. After waiting three years to earn the starting job, he had the best game of his career with 264 passing yards and three touchdowns. He completed 20 of his 27 attempts before giving way to Jérémy Ouellette midway through the third quarter.

The Rouge et Or offense finished the game with an impressive total of 583 yards, including 382 through the air. Nathan Carignan stood out in particular with eight receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns, marking his best performance since arriving in college.

Olivier Cool also made a strong return to the field. After missing the first two games of the season due to a lower-body injury, the wide receiver caught seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Victor Charland was quick to involve his teammate, throwing him the ball on the very first play of the game. Cool's return helped add depth to an offense that had gotten off to a rough start this season.

Freshman Thomas Leroux also took the opportunity to make his season debut on the field. In the fourth quarter, he scored his first collegiate touchdown on a six-yard run.

Despite this offensive output, head coach Glen Constantin identified certain areas that need improvement. Laval's defense allowed 418 yards to the Vert et Or, including several long runs. The team will therefore need to make adjustments before its next big game.

With this victory, the Rouge et Or improves its record to 3-0 this season. The Laval squad is now preparing for a showdown against the University of Montreal Carabins, who are also undefeated after their first few games.

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