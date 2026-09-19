A Quebec man was hit in the groin during a CFL game

A new incident involving a Canadian Football League player is making headlines on Saturday.

Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Kevin Mital was punched in the groin during the game against the Edmonton Elks at BMO Field. (Le Journal de Montréal

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The incident occurred in the second quarter. After tackling Mital, Elks defensive back Chelen Garnes ended up on top of the Quebec player. That's when he delivered a blow directly to Mital's groin.

Despite the blow, Mital was able to get back up without apparent difficulty. The two players then exchanged a few words before officials stepped in to handle the situation.

Garnes was ejected from the game following the incident. Two penalties were also assessed against the Elks, totaling 30 yards. (Le Journal de Montréal

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The Kevin Mital incident comes as the CFL has just weathered a similar controversy. During the game between the Montreal Alouettes and the British Columbia Lions on September 12, defensive back Joshua Hagerty struck Montreal running back Liam Talbot twice in the testicles.

Talbot had to undergo surgery as a result of the injury, and his season is in jeopardy. The CFL subsequently suspended Hagerty for two games. (Le Journal de Montréal

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The rapid succession of these two incidents is therefore drawing attention in the Canadian league. In the case of Kevin Mital, no suspension had yet been announced at the time of publication of the Le Journal de Montréal article. However, a penalty could be determined in the coming days, as was the case with Hagerty. (Le Journal de Montréal⁠)

Mital, a former player for Laval University's Rouge et Or, found himself at the center of a sequence of events that was, to say the least, unusual for a CFL game. The incident occurred just a few days after the one involving Talbot, which has further heightened attention on on-field conduct.

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