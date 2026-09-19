The news has been confirmed regarding Aaron Donald of the Rams

One of the greatest defensive players in recent NFL history is set to return to the field.

Aaron Donald has confirmed that he plans to suit up for Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants.

After retiring following the 2023 season, the 35-year-old veteran surprised the football world by announcing his return to the Rams this summer. For several weeks, observers have been eagerly awaiting news of when the former star player would make his debut, and the answer now appears to be clear. “That's the plan,” Donald said regarding his participation in the Monday Night Football game. (NFL⁠

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This return comes at a crucial time for the Rams. The team suffered a loss in its season opener and is also dealing with the absence of Myles Garrett, who has been placed on injured reserve for several weeks due to a knee injury. (Turf Show

Times⁠)

Aaron Donald's return is obviously great news for the team led by Sean McVay. Considered one of the best defensive players of his generation, Donald has three Defensive Player of the Year awards, multiple Pro Bowl selections, and more than 100 career quarterback sacks. (Nypost⁠

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Even after two seasons away from the field, many analysts believe he could quickly regain his usual impact. The Giants, who won their first game of the season, will therefore need to devise a specific game plan to limit the veteran's influence. (Big Blue View⁠)

The matchup between the Giants and the Rams will take place Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. All eyes will be on Aaron Donald, whose return could transform the Rams' defense right from his first game.

For football fans, this will be a defining moment. Few players return to the game after a two-year retirement, let alone one with the talent and track record of Aaron Donald.

If all goes as planned, Monday night will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the already exceptional career of this future Hall of Famer.

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