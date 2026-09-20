Fines for Three Alouettes Players

The Canadian Football League has imposed new penalties following the turbulent game between the Montreal Alouettes and the British Columbia Lions.

Three Montreal players were fined for actions taken during the game. (3DownNation⁠

)

Quarterback Davis Alexander, wide receiver Tyson Philpot, and wide receiver Tyler Snead are the three Alouettes players subject to the disciplinary measures announced by the league.

Alexander was fined for an unnecessary obstruction against Lions defensive back Deontai Williams. Philpot, meanwhile, was penalized for taunting the same opponent, Cristophe Beaulieu.

Snead was also fined. The Alouettes wide receiver was penalized for unnecessary roughness against Lions linebacker Ronald Kent Jr.

However, the CFL has not disclosed the exact amounts of the fines. The league states that its policy does not allow it to make public the amounts imposed on players.

These new penalties come on top of the suspensions announced a few days earlier following the same game. Lions defensive back Joshua Hagerty received a two-game suspension for striking Alouettes running back Liam Talbot.

Montreal defender Don Callis, for his part, was suspended for one game after leaving his team's bench and striking Williams. Lions defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. also received a one-game suspension for instigating the altercation. (the Canadian Football

League⁠)

British Columbia ultimately won the game by a score of 48–29. The matchup thus left its mark in several ways, both on the field and in terms of disciplinary actions.

For the Alouettes, the new fines affect three key players on the team, including their starting quarterback and two wide receivers. The CFL is thus continuing its disciplinary process following Week 15, which was marked by several incidents between Montreal and British Columbia.

The league had also indicated that several fines were still under review at the time the first suspensions were announced. (the Canadian Football League

⁠)

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