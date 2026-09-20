Will the Patriots turn things around this afternoon?

The New England Patriots kick off an important game on Sunday as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After a disappointing performance in their season opener, the team led by Mike Vrabel is looking to regain the momentum that carried them to the Super Bowl last season.

The loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised several questions, particularly on offense. The Patriots had, however, made several changes during the offseason to improve their offense and give their young quarterback, Drake Maye, more options. (CBS Sports⁠

)

The situation has become even more challenging with A.J. Brown's injury. The Patriots' new wide receiver has been placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss at least four games. He could return in Week 6 of the season. (Patriots⁠)

This absence poses a significant challenge for the New England Patriots. Brown was expected to help open up the field for Maye's offense. The team will now have to rely on its other wide receivers to maintain sufficient production in the passing game. (NFL⁠

)

The game against Pittsburgh therefore offers another opportunity to see how the team will adjust. The running game is also something to watch, as improving this aspect was one of the team's priorities following last season. (NFL⁠

)

On defense, the Patriots have several key players in their secondary, notably Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones. However, the pressure generated by the defensive line remains an area to watch this season. (NFL⁠

)

The New England Patriots therefore have several issues to address quickly. With Maye leading the offense and Brown out for a few weeks, the upcoming games will serve as a test of the team's ability to adapt.

The matchup against the Steelers thus comes at a crucial point early in the season. It will, in particular, show whether the adjustments made by Vrabel and his staff can translate onto the field.

For the New England Patriots, the goal remains to regain some stability after a difficult start and to continue the season with the resources at their disposal.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.