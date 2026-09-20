The Packers lose two key players

The Green Bay Packers had a particularly rough start to Sunday's game against the New York Jets, as two key players were forced to leave the game due to injuries sustained on two consecutive plays.

The first to go down was wide receiver Jayden Reed. On Green Bay's second offensive drive, Reed caught a short pass from Jordan Love before being hit hard by linebacker Demario Davis. The Packers player remained on the ground for several minutes before being carried off the field on a stretcher. The Packers later announced that he had suffered a neck injury and would not return to the game. (Packers⁠

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The incident quickly drew attention, particularly because of the reaction from players on both teams. Several Packers players knelt around their teammate while medical staff attended to him.

A Second Injury on the Next Play

On the very next play, blocker Zach Bako-Bewele also had to leave the game. The offensive lineman injured his knee while going up against the Jets' young defensive lineman, David Bailey.

Bako-Bewele was also wheeled off the field on a medical cart. However, he was able to wave to his teammates and the fans before leaving the field. Anthony Belton took his place at right guard. (FOX Sports⁠

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These two losses quickly complicated matters for the Packers, who were already dealing with several players sidelined before the game. Green Bay had previously announced that Javon Hargrave would be out, while several other players were listed on the injury report. (Packers⁠

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The Packers ultimately won the game in overtime, but the injuries to Reed and Bako-Bewele are a cause for concern for the rest of their season. Both players were ruled out for the remainder of the game, and additional information regarding the exact severity of their injuries is expected to be released later.

For Green Bay, the priority will now be to determine the length of their absences, particularly in the case of Jayden Reed, who plays a key role on the team's offense.

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