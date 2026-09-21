It’s Official: Caleb Williams’ Season Is Over

The Chicago Bears' season has just suffered a major setback.

After a spectacular win in Week 1, Ben Johnson's team fell 9-3 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday amid challenging weather conditions. Adding to the disappointment, Caleb Williams left the game with an injury to his right thigh. (Reuters⁠

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The young quarterback was injured without contact in the fourth quarter. Williams was in a promising offensive situation when he felt the injury. He immediately left the field, allowing Tyson Bagent to take over behind the center.

Before leaving the game, Caleb Williams had completed 15 of 26 passes for 138 yards, in addition to gaining 42 yards on the ground. He did, however, throw an interception in a game where the Bears' offense struggled immensely to score points.

The injury came just a few days after a spectacular performance in the season opener. Against the Carolina Panthers, Williams had racked up 334 total yards and four touchdowns—two through the air and two on the ground. He posted an impressive efficiency rating of 124.1. (Chicago Bears

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The contrast between Chicago's first two games is striking. After scoring 59 points in their opener, the team managed just three against Minnesota.

The Vikings capitalized on a strong defensive performance to stifle Chicago's offense. Despite the Bears gaining 297 yards compared to Minnesota's 246, the visitors managed to come away with the win thanks to three field goals by Will Reichard. Aaron Jones also surpassed the 100-yard mark on the ground.

For the Bears, the priority now will be to determine the exact severity of Williams' injury. An extended absence could obviously alter the team's plans, as the quarterback is a central piece of Chicago's offensive strategy.

For now, no specific duration of absence has been established based on the available information. Williams' situation should therefore be monitored closely over the next few days.

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