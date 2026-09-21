A Returnee to the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have decided to bring Zach Ertz back into the organization as Dallas Goedert is set to miss time due to a knee injury.

The 35-year-old veteran will initially join the practice squad, with the possibility of quickly moving up to the active roster.

This decision comes on the heels of Philadelphia's victory over the Tennessee Titans. Goedert injured his knee during the game, and reports indicate he is expected to miss several weeks due to a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL). He had caught just one pass for four yards before leaving the game.

The Eagles are also dealing with other absences at the tight end position. Rookie Eli Stowers is already on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring issue, while Grant Calcaterra is also sidelined with an injury.

Zach Ertz knows the organization particularly well, having spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Eagles. Selected in the second round of the 2013 draft, he played 123 games with Philadelphia, recording 579 receptions for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns. He also made three Pro Bowl appearances and was part of the team that won Super Bowl LII.

After his time with the Eagles, Ertz played for the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Washington Commanders. He did not yet have a team for the 2026 season prior to this new agreement with Philadelphia.

Zach Ertz's return could also allow him to reach a significant milestone in Eagles history. He needs just 11 more receptions to surpass Harold Carmichael and become the player with the most receptions in franchise history.

For Zach Ertz, this new opportunity comes at a unique time. The Eagles are looking to make up for the absence of their starting tight end, while the veteran could once again take on a key role with a team he knows very well.

Dallas Goedert's situation will be closely monitored over the coming weeks, as Philadelphia tries to maintain its offensive effectiveness despite several injuries at the position.

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