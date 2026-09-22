The Bears lose quarterback Tyson Bagent

The situation is getting more and more complicated for the Chicago Bears at the quarterback position.

While Caleb Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury, Tyson Bagent has now been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol.

According to a source familiar with the situation cited by the Associated Press, Bagent was placed in the protocol on Tuesday. The news comes just days after the quarterback had to step in for Williams during the Bears' 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. (AP News

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Bagent completed five of his nine passes for 54 yards after entering the game. However, he was sacked on the final play of the game by Dallas Turner of the Vikings.

Tyson Bagent's status is particularly important since Caleb Williams also remains uncertain for the next game. Head coach Ben Johnson indicated that Williams' injury is a “week-to-week” situation, while leaving the door open for a possible appearance against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Reuters⁠

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If Williams and Bagent are unavailable, the Bears may have to turn to their third-string quarterback, Case Keenum.

The 38-year-old veteran has extensive NFL experience, with 66 career starts. However, he hasn't thrown a single pass in a regular-season game since December 2023, when he was playing for the Houston Texans. (NFL⁠

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For Tyson Bagent, the next step will be to complete the process outlined by the NFL's concussion protocol before he can resume activities. His status will therefore need to be monitored over the next few days.

This situation comes at a particularly delicate time for Chicago. The team must prepare to face the Eagles on Monday night but may have to completely overhaul its game plan depending on how the situation with its top two quarterbacks unfolds.

Bagent, 26, made four starts as a rookie in 2023 after signing with the Bears as an undrafted free agent. He threw for 859 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions that season. (AP News⁠

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For now, uncertainty remains high in Chicago. Tyson Bagent's progress through the protocol, as well as Williams's, will be closely monitored ahead of the Bears' next game.

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