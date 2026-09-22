MLB in Brief: The Alex Bregman Case | Carlos Rodon on Aaron Judge

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: The Alex Bregman Case | Carlos Rodon on Aaron Judge
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The Alex Bregman Situation

He might avoid the injured list.

Carlos Rodon on Aaron Judge

He'd give him his calf. He sounds like a fan!

Who's to blame?

Why is Dylan Cease struggling?

Tyler Glasnow's role

In the playoffs, he'll likely pitch both as a starter and in relief.

10 years ago

An iconic home run was hit.

Camilo Doval DFA

The Pirates no longer want him.

Read more

Justin Verlander talks about retirement.

Giancarlo Stanton is running

Is he getting closer to a comeback?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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