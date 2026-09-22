MLB in Brief: The Alex Bregman Case | Carlos Rodon on Aaron Judge

The Alex Bregman Situation

He might avoid the injured list.

News from Wrigley Field: Not only are the Cubs keeping Alex Bregman off the injured list, but Craig Counsell believes the All-Star third baseman could play during the final week of the regular season.

https://t.co/7GAxoI8B1r — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) September 22, 2026

Carlos Rodon on Aaron Judge

He'd give him his calf. He sounds like a fan!

If Carlos Rodón has to give up his calf so Aaron Judge can be on the field, he'll do it. pic.twitter.com/tMv7scl1Lp — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 21, 2026

Who's to blame?

Why is Dylan Cease struggling?

Who is to blame for Blue Jays ace Dylan Cease's breakdown? https://t.co/OfL39WHSxt from @longleysunsport — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) September 22, 2026

Tyler Glasnow's role

In the playoffs, he'll likely pitch both as a starter and in relief.

Tyler Glasnow says he'll most likely start and pitch in relief in the postseason pic.twitter.com/eBLJEdlEpe — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) September 22, 2026

10 years ago

An iconic home run was hit.

It's been 10 years since Dee Strange-Gordon hit one of the most incredible home runs in baseball history. It came the day after one of his best friends, José Fernández, died, and he's convinced it was divine intervention. pic.twitter.com/461PF9n2Lx — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 22, 2026

Camilo Doval DFA

The Pirates no longer want him.

The Pirates have activated Kirby Yates from the 15-day injured list and designated Camilo Doval for assignment to make room. — Jason Mackey (@JMackey_PGH) September 22, 2026

Read more

Justin Verlander talks about retirement.

SIMMONS: The end of the road for legendary pitcher Justin Verlander https://t.co/XbaEcNQ5UT pic.twitter.com/z2tj2HyTOd — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) September 22, 2026

Giancarlo Stanton is running

Is he getting closer to a comeback?

Giancarlo Stanton is doing some agility work between games pic.twitter.com/nThXwDrzbp — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) September 22, 2026

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