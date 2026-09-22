MLB in Brief: The Alex Bregman Case | Carlos Rodon on Aaron Judge
The Alex Bregman Situation
He might avoid the injured list.
Carlos Rodon on Aaron Judge
He'd give him his calf. He sounds like a fan!
Who's to blame?
Why is Dylan Cease struggling?
Tyler Glasnow's role
In the playoffs, he'll likely pitch both as a starter and in relief.
Tyler Glasnow says he'll most likely start and pitch in relief in the postseason pic.twitter.com/eBLJEdlEpe
— Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) September 22, 2026
10 years ago
An iconic home run was hit.
Camilo Doval DFA
The Pirates no longer want him.
The Pirates have activated Kirby Yates from the 15-day injured list and designated Camilo Doval for assignment to make room.
— Jason Mackey (@JMackey_PGH) September 22, 2026
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Justin Verlander talks about retirement.
SIMMONS: The end of the road for legendary pitcher Justin Verlander https://t.co/XbaEcNQ5UT pic.twitter.com/z2tj2HyTOd
— Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) September 22, 2026
Giancarlo Stanton is running
Is he getting closer to a comeback?
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