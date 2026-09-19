Tyson Philpot Reaches a New High in the Alouettes’ Victory

The Montreal Alouettes continued their excellent season by defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 37-25 on Friday night.

Despite the final margin, the score doesn't truly reflect the flow of the game, as the Montreal team had already taken control of the match before Hamilton scored 22 of its 25 points in the fourth quarter.

This victory brings the Alouettes' record to 11-3 this season. The Montreal team also remains undefeated against its Eastern Division rivals, with a 7-0 record.

Quarterback Davis Alexander once again delivered a solid performance. He completed two touchdown passes—to Tyson Philpot and Donald Ventrelli—and racked up 218 passing yards. Alexander did not throw any interceptions in this game.

Tyson Philpot once again demonstrated his importance to the Montreal offense. The wide receiver scored his 12th touchdown of the season and surpassed the 1,500-yard mark on receptions this season.

Philpot becomes only the fifth wide receiver in Alouettes history to reach this milestone. The last Montreal player to achieve this feat was Jamel Richardson in 2011.

Running back Stevie Scott III also made a significant contribution to the victory. He finished the game with 108 rushing yards on 21 carries. Meanwhile, Caleb Evans added a rushing touchdown.

In his return with the Alouettes, Charleston Rambo caught two passes for 28 yards. Montreal, however, suffered a major setback when Tyler Snead injured his knee in the second half. The receiver had recorded four catches for 40 yards before leaving the game.

On defense, Nate Beauchemin capitalized on a defensive misplay by the Tiger-Cats to score a touchdown after a fumble by Jake Dolegala.

Hamilton still put up strong offensive numbers, thanks in large part to Harison Frost, who threw three touchdown passes but also four interceptions.

The Alouettes will now enjoy a week off before returning to action on October 3 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

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