Bad news confirmed for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings will have to play without their starting quarterback in their next game.

Kyler Murray has been officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, as he has not yet completed the NFL's concussion protocol. (NFL

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Murray suffered the injury in the first quarter of the season opener against the Green Bay Packers. After leaving the field, he was replaced by Carson Wentz, who ultimately led the Vikings to a major comeback and a 39-22 victory.

The veteran had an excellent outing as the backup, completing 12 of 19 passes for 133 yards and three touchdown passes. He will now be tasked with leading the offense from the start of the game against Chicago. (Journal de Québec⁠

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The Vikings' decision means that Carson Wentz will return to the starting role, while J.J. McCarthy will serve as the backup. Wentz already has extensive experience in the NFL and will be able to build on his performance from the first game as he prepares for this upcoming start.

Kyler Murray's situation, however, remains encouraging in the long term. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has indicated that he expects his quarterback to clear the NFL's COVID-19 protocol within the next week. Murray could therefore be available for Minnesota's next game, provided he receives all the necessary medical clearances. (Yahoo Sports⁠)

This absence comes just as Murray was beginning a new chapter with the Vikings. Unfortunately, his first game with Minnesota ended much sooner than expected.

For Wentz, the matchup against the Bears thus represents another opportunity to prove that he can maintain the offense's effectiveness in the absence of the starter. The challenge will be different, however, as Chicago also put forth a strong offensive performance in its season opener.

The Vikings will therefore need to adapt their game plan around Wentz. The team can nevertheless count on a quarterback who, just a few days earlier, had already shown he was capable of quickly taking charge when the situation called for it.

For Minnesota, the main goal will be to weather this absence without compromising the team's start to the season, while awaiting Kyler Murray's return. (TVA Sports⁠

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