A former Alouettes player has died

The Canadian football world is in mourning following the announcement of the death of John O'Leary, who passed away on September 6 at the age of 72.

A former star player for the Montreal Alouettes, he leaves behind an indelible athletic legacy, marked in particular by his victory in the prestigious Grey Cup in 1977.

Before shining in the Canadian Football League (CFL), O'Leary had made a name for himself on the American college football scene playing for the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers. Drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1976 in the NFL, the powerful athlete quickly chose to head north of the border. That bold decision led him to Montreal, where he donned the tricolor uniform for three memorable seasons.

Over the course of his 47-game CFL career, this six-foot-one running back electrified the crowds. He totaled 477 carries for an impressive 2,123 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also proving to be a formidable threat in the passing game with 96 receptions, 1,217 yards, and 7 additional touchdowns.

A Well-Deserved Retirement and a Family Legacy

After hanging up his cleats at the end of the 1979 season, John O'Leary chose to return to his native Nebraska. Away from the spotlight of professional stadiums, he successfully transitioned to a career as a sports equipment sales representative.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy; his children Shannon, Tara, and T.J.; his brother and sister, Timmy and Lisa; as well as his grandchildren and many loved ones. Alouettes fans and football enthusiasts will always remember his invaluable contribution to the sport's golden age in Montreal.

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