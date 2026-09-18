Things are heating up between quarterback Chad Kelly and the Argonauts

Chad Kelly has decided to put negotiations regarding his next contract with the Toronto Argonauts on hold.

The star quarterback and the organization had been discussing a possible contract extension for several months, but no agreement has been reached yet.

According to a report by Farhan Lalji of TSN, talks are now on hold until the end of the 2026 season. Chad Kelly's agent, Chris Lambiris, said his client now wants to focus all his attention on football.

The 32-year-old quarterback will become a free agent after this season. Despite the suspension of negotiations, Kelly remains open to the idea of continuing his career with the Argonauts long-term. However, the two sides have not been able to reach an agreement that meets the expectations of the player and his representatives. (3DownNation⁠

)

This situation comes as Chad Kelly is having a particularly productive season with Toronto. After 13 games, he had completed 325 of his 454 passes, for a completion rate of 71.6%. He had also accumulated 4,404 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes, and 20 interceptions.

Kelly currently leads the CFL in passing yards and touchdown passes. He has also played a key role in the Argonauts' offensive scheme since joining the team.

The quarterback is set to earn $625,000 in 2026, placing him among the highest-paid players in the Canadian Football League. His next contract could therefore become a major issue for the Argonauts, particularly if no agreement is reached before he hits the free-agent market. (3DownNation⁠

)

Kelly initially joined Toronto in 2022 after his stint in the NFL. He went on to secure the starting quarterback position and was named the CFL's Most Valuable Player in 2023.

For now, however, Kelly wants to put contract discussions aside. His goal is to finish the season and help the Argonauts continue their run toward the playoffs.

Negotiations could therefore resume after the season. Until then, Chad Kelly intends to let his performance on the field speak for itself. (3DownNation⁠

)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.