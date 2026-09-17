Don Callis of the Alouettes Suspended by the CFL

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced its disciplinary decisions following the eventful game between the Montreal Alouettes and the British Columbia Lions.

Three players have been suspended for actions that occurred during the game, which the Lions won 48-29.

Lions linebacker Joshua Hagerty received the harshest penalty: a two-game suspension. He was penalized for striking Alouettes running back Liam Talbot. Talbot suffered a groin injury as a result of the incident, which occurred during a special teams play, and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to reports. (Sportsnet.ca

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The other two suspended players are Ronald Kent Jr. of the Lions and Don Callis of the Alouettes. Both defensive players will each miss one game.

Ronald Kent Jr. was suspended for instigating an altercation in the third quarter. The incident began after Tyson Philpot hit Cristophe Beaulieu with a tackle while the Lions player was off the field. Kent Jr. then struck Philpot from behind, sparking a brawl involving several players.

Philpot, along with his teammate Tyler Snead, was assessed a penalty for excessive roughness during the incident. However, the two Alouettes wide receivers ultimately did not receive any additional suspensions. (3DownNation⁠)

For his part, Don Callis was suspended for leaving the bench area and striking Lions defensive back Deontai Williams during the altercation.

The CFL notes that several fines are still under review, but that the amounts of fines imposed on players are not made public in accordance with its disciplinary policy. (the Canadian Football League

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Callis's suspension will take effect on Friday, when the Alouettes are set to visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The suspensions for Hagerty and Kent Jr. will begin after the Lions' bye week, when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on September 25. (3DownNation⁠

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These decisions thus bring some closure to the disciplinary proceedings surrounding a particularly eventful game between Montreal and British Columbia. The Alouettes will now have to cope with Callis's absence for their next game.

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