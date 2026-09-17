Aaron Rodgers Loses His Temper at a Press Conference

Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never been one to mince words.

Known for speaking his mind, the veteran proved it once again during a recent press conference. When asked about the number of passes thrown to young wide receiver Roman Wilson after the first week of the season, the player cut to the chase with his usual bluntness, stating that he couldn't care less about target lists.

For Rodgers, football boils down to a simple principle: the ball must go to the open receiver. According to him, these kinds of individual statistics fascinate journalists and fans, but are never discussed in the Steelers' locker room. This clarification came after Pittsburgh's 20–13 victory over the Falcons, a game in which Wilson caught 3 passes for 26 yards out of a total of 6 targets, ranking just behind DK Metcalf.

Despite this high-profile media appearance, the veteran quarterback strongly believes in his young teammate's potential. Summer practices have shown a real chemistry between them, and the former Michigan player is still looking to establish himself long-term in the big leagues after a debut season marred by injuries.

Roman Wilson's Quest for Consistency

At 25, the receiver who came up through the Wolverines' program knows he must take his game to the next level to establish himself as an indispensable part of the Rodgers-led offense. The coach and his quarterback are waiting for that pivotal moment that will allow him to fully harness his speed and instincts.

With Week 1 now behind them, the entire Pittsburgh team must already turn its attention to the next challenge. The Steelers are preparing to travel to face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. It's a crucial road game to build on the promising signs seen in the season opener and keep the momentum going into this new season.

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