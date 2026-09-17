“I don’t want to hear anything about a defensive collapse.”

The Montreal Alouettes left Vancouver on Saturday night with a crushing 48-29 loss, but also with a rivalry that seems to be growing stronger with the British Columbia Lions.

Between on-field tensions, costly mistakes, and raw emotions, it was a particularly eventful evening.

The result is all the more difficult for Montreal to swallow given that several factors contributed to the loss. Despite allowing 48 points, head coach Jason Maas refuses to attribute his team's performance solely to defensive struggles. In his view, the problems stemmed from several areas of the game.

“We're a football team—it's never just about one unit,” Maas pointed out, instead highlighting certain mistakes made on offense, defense, and special teams.

In the spotlight, Davis Alexander once again let his frustration show. The Montreal quarterback acknowledged that he could have better controlled his emotions, particularly after certain provocations from the opposition.

The incident involving Mathieu Betts drew particular attention. After tackling Alexander, the Lions player pulled on his right arm—a move the Montreal quarterback strongly condemned.

Alexander believes, however, that this episode did not prevent him from staying focused on his job. He also knows that his importance to the Alouettes' offense makes him a prime target for opposing defenses.

A Rivalry That Could Intensify Even Further

Jason Maas now wants his quarterback to better manage his interactions with the referees. The coach doesn't want to dampen his intensity, but believes Alexander will need to learn to channel that energy more effectively.

The tension, in fact, went beyond a simple player-to-player confrontation when a scuffle broke out near the sidelines. No players were ejected, as the officials apparently did not see the entire sequence.

Another blow for Montreal: Tyson Philpot dropped a long pass that could have completely changed the course of the game. The receiver acknowledged the significance of this mistake and promised to learn from it.

For his part, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku sees, above all, a growing rivalry between the two teams. The Alouettes and the Lions have already faced off twice this season, and their matchups could take on even greater significance if they meet in the playoffs.

For Philpot, one thing is clear: Montreal will soon have the chance to move on. The Alouettes will take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night, aiming to channel their frustration into a strong performance on the field.

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