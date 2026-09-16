An unusual situation awaits the Alouettes in Hamilton

The Montreal Alouettes are preparing for a crucial matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night, under unusual circumstances at the quarterback position.

Following a tough 48-29 loss to the British Columbia Lions, the Montreal team will have to contend with an opponent that is expected to once again start Harrison Frost.

Frost is expected to make his third start of the season for the Tiger-Cats. The young quarterback was recently given the responsibility of leading the offense amid an ongoing period of upheaval in Hamilton. In his last start, he completed 16 of 28 passes for 218 yards, with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Tre Ford's status is also something to watch. The Canadian quarterback has resumed practice after being sidelined by a head injury and is expected to serve as the backup behind Frost. However, this situation could change depending on the organization's decisions leading up to the game.

For the Montreal Alouettes, this game is above all an opportunity to regain their rhythm after a difficult road trip to British Columbia. Montreal has a 10-3 record and remains undefeated against teams in its own division this season, while Hamilton sits at 4-9.

Davis Alexander will once again be at the center of things for Montreal. The Alouettes' quarterback racked up 242 passing yards in the loss to the Lions, completing 19 passes. His offense will need to minimize turnovers, however, to prevent the Tiger-Cats from capitalizing on favorable situations.

The game will also be important for the Alouettes following the loss of several players to injury during their last matchup. Return specialist Devonte Dedmon and defensive back Kabion Ento, in particular, left the game against British Columbia.

The matchup between the Montreal Alouettes and the Tiger-Cats is scheduled for Friday, September 18, at 7:30 p.m. Montreal will look to quickly put its recent loss behind it and continue its strong run against Eastern Conference teams.

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