Major Revelations from Messmer About Éric Salvail

The Montreal Alouettes clearly haven't gotten over their crushing 48-29 loss to the British Columbia Lions last Saturday in Vancouver.

Back at practice on Wednesday, several players and members of the organization were still thinking about that game.

The game had been particularly physical, and several plays had drawn reactions from the Alouettes. Davis Alexander, in particular, criticized certain actions by defensive end Mathieu Betts against him. The Montreal quarterback believes that some of those moves crossed the line.

Despite the final score, the Montreal Alouettes feel they had enough opportunities to win the game. Tyson Philpot summed up the situation by simply citing an execution problem.

The wide receiver, in particular, blamed himself for dropping a pass near the Lions' end zone in the third quarter. According to him, a catch on that play could have allowed the Alouettes to take the lead and completely change the course of the game.

Jason Maas, however, does not want the loss to be attributed solely to the defense. Even though the Lions scored 41 of their 48 points on offense, the head coach believes that all three phases of the game must be considered in the analysis.

Maas acknowledged that several opportunities were missed, particularly in the third quarter. Nevertheless, he believes he saw several positives in his team's defensive performance.

The Montreal Alouettes will also have to deal with some injuries. Devonte Dedmon was absent from practice after suffering a lower-body injury against the Lions. The return specialist had to leave the field on a stretcher, and his absence could be prolonged.

Linebacker Kabion Ento was also absent, having been seen wearing a therapeutic boot. These absences come on top of those of Wesley Sutton, Najee Murray, and Nick Callender.

With a 10-3 record, the Alouettes now head to Hamilton on Friday to face the Tiger-Cats. This game will be an opportunity for them to bounce back before their third and final bye week of the season.

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