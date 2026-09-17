The NFL did not choose a French artist for the halftime show in Paris

The NFL is set to write a new chapter in its history in France.

For its very first game in Paris, the American football league has chosen a major figure in African music: Burna Boy. The Nigerian artist, a GRAMMY® Award winner, will perform during halftime at the game pitting the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New Orleans Saints.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. at the Stade de France. This game will be one of the highlights of an unprecedented international season for the NFL.

The Paris show is part of an exceptional lineup. In 2026, the league plans no fewer than seven halftime musical performances during its international games. These performances will take place across seven countries and four continents, confirming the NFL's commitment to expanding its presence beyond the United States.

Burna Boy: A Highly Anticipated Return to the Stade de France

With his style blending African influences, reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop, Burna Boy has established himself as one of the international ambassadors of Afro-fusion. The singer has earned 13 GRAMMY® Award nominations and made history by becoming the first African artist to perform on the main stage at the ceremony.

Paris also holds a special place in his career. In April 2025, Burna Boy became the first African artist to headline a concert at the Stade de France. His return to this venue for the NFL Paris Game will therefore add a special dimension to the event.

The Nigerian artist has stated that his previous visit to Paris was one of the most important moments of his career. He now intends to deliver a performance worthy of this new convergence of American football, Parisian culture, and African music.

For the NFL, the choice of Burna Boy also reflects the cultural identity of Paris, a city where African sounds play a significant role. The league thus hopes to make this first game in France a sporting and musical event capable of reaching an international audience.

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